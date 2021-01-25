LOCKPORT — A Falls man has received the maximum possible sentence for his manslaughter plea in connection with a fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a 63-year-old woman.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. sentenced Stephen Wruck, 33, of 72nd St., to an indeterminate sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison. The justice also fined Wruck a combined $11,000.
The victim's family and Niagara County prosecutors had asked Kloch to give Wruck the maximum possible sentence for his guilty plea to a charge of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.
Wruck was arrested by Falls Police Crash Management Unit investigators shortly after the Nov. 27, 2019, crash at 24th Street and Michigan Avenue took the life of Joy Pazamickas.
Accident investigators said Pazamickas was driving south on 24th Street at about 6:40 p.m. when a KIA SUV, being driven west on Michigan Avenue by Wruck, ran a stop sign and hit her vehicle broadside. She was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
Police arrested Wruck after he had fled from the accident scene on foot, and called 911 in an attempt to report his vehicle as stolen. Wruck was originally charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and several other vehicle and traffic offenses.
