BUFFALO — A Falls man has been charged by federal agents on drug and gun charges following an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service.
Andrew Medina, 29, was charged by the agents, in a criminal complaint, with attempting to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.
The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, and a maximum of life.
Federal prosecutors, who are handling the case, said on Sept. 1 that U.S. Postal inspectors executed a search warrant on a package that contained approximately 1.14 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
Three days later, on Sept. 4, postal inspectors and Falls police made a controlled delivery of the package to a home on South Avenue. Investigators said shortly after the package was dropped off on the porch of the South Avenue home, Medina came out of the house and retrieved the package.
The agents said Medina then got into a vehicle and departed the residence. He was accompanied by a small child.
Prosecutors said Medina returned to the residence a short time later and a monitoring device, which had been placed in the package, sent an alert that the parcel had been opened. Investigators, who were surveilling the home, said they then saw Medina go to a balcony at the rear of the second floor of the house and then throw the package into the backyard.
Agents and police then executed a search warrant at the home and recovered a pistol with a loaded magazine and approximately $15,000 in cash.
Medina was taken into custody at that time. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
