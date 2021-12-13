LOCKPORT -- A Falls teen, charged in the slaying of another teen in Gluck Park on April 8, will head to trial in February.
Xavier M. Crayton, 19, will face a single count of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Xaviar Travis. Crayton has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek has now ruled that the grand jury that returned the one count indictment against Crayton acted properly and said jury selection for his trial would begin on Feb. 22.
"That is a date certain," Wojtaszek told Crayton and his dense attorney Samuel Davis.
Davis had previously filed a motion seeking to bar evidence, seized during the execution of a search warrant, from being introduced at Crayton's trial. However, when Davis seemed unprepared to argue the motion, Wojtaszek delayed it until Crayton's final pre-trial hearing on Jan. 13.
Crayton was taken into custody April 20 by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force at a home in Buffalo. Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and task force agents had been hunting for him for more than a week.
He had been the prime suspect in the stabbing of Travis. Investigators had believed that Crayton fled from the Falls after the fatal attack.
Sources said the investigation of the murder was initially stymied by a lack of cooperation by some potential witnesses. However, detectives said they were eventually able to gather sufficient evidence linking Crayton to the crime.
Patrol officers had been dispatched to a call of a disturbance just after 10 p.m. on April 8 at the park on 16th Street near Weston Avenue and found Travis’ body lying in the street. The initial call indicated that a large group of people were fighting and a man was “on the ground bleeding.”
First officers on the scene said Travis, 19, was “unresponsive” when they arrived. Initial reports from the scene indicated that Travis and others had been involved in a “dice game” when a fight over money involved in the game erupted.
Travis was reported to have suffered a single serious stab wound. Niagara Falls firefighters and EMTs spent close to 10 minutes performing CPR on Travis before rushing him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
He was pronounced dead from his wound a short time after his arrival at Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.