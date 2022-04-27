LOCKPORT — A Falls man with a lengthy history of gang involvement and dealing narcotics in the Cataract City has been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury.
James F. Ashley Jr., 33, faces charges of first- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance resulting from a raid at a South End hotel in December. He pleaded not guilty to the counts during an arraignment in Niagara County Court and is being detained on a parole violation.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Felony Fugitive Task Force, agents from the Buffalo Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York State Parole officers and officers and detectives with the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Warrant Services Unit and Narcotics Intelligence Division executed a search warrant at the hotel on Dec. 29. They had been seeking Ashley as a parole absconder.
The investigators said later that they did not expect to find Ashley with more than 2 kilograms of powered cocaine, pressed into bricks, in his possession.
Detectives also seized over $1,400 in cash.
At the time of the raid, Ashley was on parole for a felony drug possession conviction in 2016. He'd been sentenced to serve 6 1/2 years behind bars after narcotics detectives caught him with a shipping container, holding 3 kilos of cocaine, in 2014.
Ashley, in 2009, was swept up in a joint federal and local round-up of members of a Falls-base set of the the violent Bloods street gang. He was in possession of a large quantity of marijuana when he was arrested then.
He was later sentenced to five years in federal prison for his activities with other local Bloods gang members.
