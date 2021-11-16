Daquawn D. Mike, 21, of Niagara Falls was arraigned Monday before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi on a 14-count indictment for committing a series of violent attacks on three women where he forcibly raped the victims while armed with a weapon during separate incidents in 2017, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. The defendant was arraigned on the following offenses:
• Three counts of first-degree rape (Class “B” violent felonies)
• Nine counts of predatory sexual assault (Class “A-I” felonies)
• One count of first-degree criminal sexual act (Class “B” violent felony)
• One count of first-degree robbery (Class “B” violent felony)
Mike is currently pending prosecution following an arrest earlier this year after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm. It is alleged that on Jan. 29 at approximately 8:44 p.m., the defendant was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when Cheektowaga Police officers initiated a traffic stop after the driver failed to signal during a lane change on William Street near Charles Street. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana, which prompted a search of the vehicle. Officers allegedly found a loaded, illegal handgun under the front passenger seat.
The defendant was arraigned before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice James J. Speyer, Jr. on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Jan. 30. He was released on $7,500 bail. When Mike failed to appear for a felony hearing on Feb. 3, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
US Marshals Service located Mike in the Buffalo area on April 8 and he was taken into custody and held on a probation violation for a prior conviction in Niagara County.
Prosecutors submitted the illegal weapon allegedly found in the possession of the defendant to the Erie Crime Analysis Center for testing. Forensic analysis allegedly linked the defendant to the illegal gun as well as three unsolved rape cases that occurred in the City of Buffalo.
On Feb. 6, 2017, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the victim was walking in the area of Scajaquada and Kilhoffer streets when she was attacked. Mike is accused of forcibly raping the female victim while pointing a gun at her head. The sexual assault occurred during the commission of a robbery. The defendant is also accused of stealing the victim’s cell phone, pack of cigarettes and approximately $12 in cash after the rape. The victim reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit at ECMC.
• On Feb. 21, 2017, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a second female victim was walking on Curtiss Street near Broadway when she was attacked by Mike. He is accused of dragging the victim to the side of a nearby garage where he forcibly raped her at knifepoint. The victim reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit at ECMC.
• On July 3, 2017, at approximately 4:30 a.m., a third female victim was walking on Wick Street when she was approached by Mike who lured her to nearby area alongside train tracks. He pointed a gun at the victim’s head and forced her to engage in sexual conduct. The defendant is also accused of forcibly raping the victim at gunpoint. Mike also stole the victim’s cell phone during the attack. The victim reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit at ECMC.
All of the crimes are believed to be random attacks as the defendant was not known to any of the victims.
If convicted of all charges, Mike faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
