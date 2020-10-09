Falls man charged in shooting death of woman

Falls police have made an arrest in connection with the city's latest homicide.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division arrested Michael A. Mease, 20, of Niagara Falls, on Friday. He is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Sept. 29 slaying of Shakiya Boyce.
Falls police had moved quickly in their search for the person who gunned down Boyce, 26, at the intersection of 20th Street and Centre Avenue. She was the city’s 14th homicide victim of 2020.
Police said they responded to a shooting call around 6:45 p.m. Sept. 29 and officers said they found Boyce not breathing and suffering from gunshot wounds.
Detectives said Boyce had been at the intersection to visit a memorial at that location for homicide victim Clyde Coleman III.
As Boyce was leaving the memorial and getting into a friend’s car, investigators said she was struck by a hail of gunfire. Witnesses at the scene said they heard “several gunshots.”
Boyce was treated at the scene and then rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She was pronounced dead, a short time later, in the emergency room.
Falls Police Crime Scene Unit detectives and a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit scoured the scene in a search for physical evidence. Police also seized the car that Boyce was entering and took it to police headquarters for a further forensic examination.
Detectives did not release any information on what triggered the murder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.