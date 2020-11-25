Falls man charged in multiple thefts

A Niagara Falls man is facing multiple charges for his involvement in a series of thefts committed last month in Wheatfield, Sanborn, Lockport and Pendleton.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday the arrest of Jonathan Ciccarelli, 48, of Niagara Falls who is accused of committing a series of thefts in multiple towns between Oct. 12 and Oct. 14.
Filicetti said Ciccarelli is accused of burglarizing an office at Boreggo Solar in Wheatfield, attempted to burglarize a storage trailer in Sanborn and committing thefts at Home Depot in Lockport and SturdiBuilt Sheds in Pendleton.
After an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Filicetti said Ciccarelli was charged with third-degree burglary, a D felony, third-degree attempted burglary, an E felony, fourth-degree grand larceny, an E felony, third-degree criminal mischief, an E felony, possession of burglar tools, an A misdemeanor and two counts of petit larceny, an A misdemeanor.
The sheriff's office said Ciccarelli is being held at the Niagara County Jail awaiting centralized arraignment.
