LOCKPORT — A Falls man has been charged in connection with a previously unsolved 2020 homicide.
Falls police and Niagara County prosecutors said Brian Miskho, 31, was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing of a 49-year-old man in the 600 block of 20th Street on Dec. 15. Miskho pleaded not guilty to the charge during an arraignment in Niagara County Court on Friday.
County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III denied bail to Miskho, ordering him to be held at the Niagara County Jail.
Detectives said Thomas Anderson was stabbed near his home, in the 600 block of 20th Street. around 6 p.m. Dec. 15. Patrol officers who responded to the scene said Anderson was conscious and talking to them before he was transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment for his wounds.
When Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives went to ECMC the next day to interview Anderson, they discovered that he had been discharged from the medical center.
Around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, Anderson went to the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he died. An autopsy ruled the cause of death as a homicide, resulting from the injuries Anderson sustained during the stabbing incident.
Prosecutors said Anderson had been stabbed in his torso and that the knife used in the attack had punctured his bowel and caused internal bleeding.
Miskho was arrested by Falls police on Dec. 18, the day after Anderson's death. Investigators have not commented on what lead them to Miskho or what led to the stabbing.
