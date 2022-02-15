LOCKPORT — A Falls man, already serving time in state prison on charges stemming from his arrest in a murder case, has now pleaded guilty to that slaying in a deal with prosecutors.
Michael A. Mease, 21, pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of Shakiya Boyce, 25, Sept. 29, 2020. In return for his plea, Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano agreed to cap Mease's potential prison sentence at 21 years and said it would run concurrent to his current term behind bars.
Mease had been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of Boyce and could have faced a prison term of 25 years to life had he been convicted on those charges.
Boyce died in a hail of gunfire at the intersection of 20th Street and Centre Avenue after visiting a memorial at that location for another homicide victim, Clyde Coleman III. Police who responded to the shooting call, said they found Boyce, lying in the street, not breathing and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
As Boyce was leaving the memorial and getting into a friend’s car, investigators said she was struck by "numerous bullets." Witnesses at the scene reported hearing “several gunshots.”
In admitting guilt and taking his plea, Mease said he had not intended to shoot Boyce. He did not say who he had intended to target.
Boyce was treated at the scene and then rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She was pronounced dead a short time later in the emergency room.
"Ms. Boyce was an innocent victim, she didn't deserve this," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said after the plea hearing. "We hope that this plea, and knowing that Mease will be held accountable for his actions, brings some small bit of consolation to her grieving family."
Members of Boyce's family, and friends, were overcome with emotion during the hearing.
In September, Mease was sentenced 15 years behind bars for his plea to charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest during an October 2020 encounter with Falls police. Officers and and detectives were attempting to take Mease into custody in connection with the Boyce murder when they found him in possession of a loaded handgun.
Mease also fought with the officers as they attempted to place him into handcuffs.
That prison term was the maximum that he could have faced for his guilty plea to a weapons possession charge.
