A Niagara Falls man who was accused of murdering a co-worker at a scrap metal yard in the city has accepted a guilty plea in the case.
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Monday that Matthew H. Figura Jr., 35, admitted to killing Patrick M. Deluca, 36, on June 3, 2021 at Niagara Metals, the business where they were both employed.
“This senseless act of work-place violence took a young man from his family” said Seaman. “I don’t think Patrick’s family, or anyone else, can make sense of why this defendant took a life in this way.”
In July 2021, a Niagara County grand jury handed up a two-count indictment charging Figura with single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
On the day of the murder, Falls patrol officers first responded to a report of “a man shot” at the recycling business in the 4800 block of Packard Road. When they arrived, they found DeLuca, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head. DeLuca was declared dead at the scene.
According to police, DeLuca had been employed at Niagara Metals for "awhile." Figura was described as a recent hire at the business.
Investigators privately called the killing “senseless” and suggested “mental health issues” may have played a role in the tragedy.
In accepting a plea deal in the case, Seaman said Figura will face a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison when he returns to court on June 7.
The case was investigated by the Niagara Falls Police Department, with Det. Kristina Zell serving as lead detective, and was prosecuted by first assistant district attorney Doreen Hoffmann and executive assistant district attorney Mary Jean Bowman.
