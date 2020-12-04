The New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding 16 varied properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, including the Main Street Historic District in Niagara Falls and the Brockport West Side Historic District in Brockport.
"The nominations reflect the incredible history found in our state and the stories forged by its people," said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. "Securing this recognition will help protect and preserve such places so this history can be carried safe and intact into the future.”
State and National Registers listing can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.
The Main Street Historic District in Niagara Falls is located in the North End of the city. The 33-acre area contains more than 50 commercial, religious and educational buildings that reflect community development from 1855 to 1974. The period covers the growth of the railroad and industry, followed by the advent of automobile culture, and reflects mid-century main street improvement efforts by the community.
The Brockport West Side Historic District, Monroe County covers more than 300 buildings in the village, the district spans 87 acres that reflect residential growth from the 1820s through the mid-1960s. Residences were built in a variety of styles, including Greek Revival, Italianate, Second Empire, Queen Anne, Craftsman and Colonial Revival.
Other highlights include:
• New York Central & Hudson River Railroad Power Station, Westchester County — A former Hudson Valley power plant that first electrified the New York City rail system at the turn of the 20th century.
• Nichols Park, Tioga County — A rare surviving 1920s wooden baseball grandstand in a Southern Tier village.
Previous register designations have included African American burial grounds, industrialist Andrew Carnegie’s legacy of New York City libraries, a Hudson Valley golf club established to counter anti-Semitism, and a Catskill site linked to the early history of professional baseball.
DHP was also awarded a Underrepresented Communities grant to undertake a survey of historic Puerto Rican casitas in New York City. The National Park Service recently also awarded DHP an African American Civil Rights grant to study a 20th Century civil rights site in western New York, a project that will likely expand to other Upstate counties.
In cooperation with local and regional preservation advocacy organizations, the DHP is studying Buffalo’s traditionally African American east side neighborhoods and LGBTQ+ sites in Rochester. Both these studies will likely lead to additional State and National Register listings.
The DHP also is advancing designations associated with the role that women have played in shaping our state, from the Suffrage Movement to Women’s Liberation.
More information, with photos of the nominations, is available on the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website.
