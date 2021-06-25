Falls lights to mark Indigenous school children, Pride month

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board illuminated both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls in orange Friday from 10:15 to 11:15 p.m. in memory of the 751 Indigenous children discovered in unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan.
Niagara Falls was previously illuminated in orange on May 30 in memory of 215 Indigenous children discovered in a mass grave at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. With the possibility that more of these tragic discoveries may occur in the weeks and months ahead, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board is exploring options to best recognize and honor the victims moving forward.
Falls lightings will also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Marriage Equality Law in New York state.
On Thursday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that landmarks statewide would be lit red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet in celebration of Pride month and the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Marriage Equality Law. Landmarks will be lit through Sunday.
