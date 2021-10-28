The City of Niagara Falls has announced its leaf pick up schedule starting Monday, Nov. 1 and continuing through the week of Dec. 13.
The pick-up schedule is as follows:
• Week 1: Nov. 1, 2021- DeVeaux. Ontario Avenue to City line, Hyde Park Boulevard to Niagara Scenic Parkway (formerly Robert Moses).
• Week 2: Nov. 8, 2021- Cayuga Island and Love Canal
• Week 3: Nov. 15, 2021- Center City Pine Avenue to Ontario Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard to Whirlpool Street.
• Week 4: Nov. 22, 2021- Downtown Pine Avenue to Buffalo Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard to Niagara Scenic Parkway (formerly Robert Moses).
• Week 5: Nov. 29, 2021- LaSalle Section, Lockport Road to Buffalo Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard to 56th Street.
• Week 6: Dec. 6, 2021- LaSalle Section, 56th Street to 104th Street, Niagara Falls Boulevard Side.
• Week 7: Dec. 13, 2021- LaSalle Section, 56th Street to City Line, Buffalo Avenue Side.
Mayor Robert Restaino said leaves will be composted and may be available to city residents next year but details are still being worked out.
If you have any questions, contact the Department of Public Works at 716-286-4840.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.