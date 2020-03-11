Falls leaders eye short-term rental changes

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino told members of the city council on Wednesday night that he plans to present them with a new ordinance designed to regulate short-term, vacation or transient rentals before the expiration of a 90-day moratorium on the consideration or issuance of building and use permits for those rentals.
The council imposed the moratorium on Jan. 30 to give the city time to develop a comprehensive plan to address an explosion in the number of applications filed in the last two years by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals.
Restaino said an information gathering meeting with "affected parties" estimated that there are between 275 and 300 short-term rental properties in the city.
"And the estimate is that no more than 100 of them are in compliance (with the current city ordinance governing short-term rentals)," Restaino said.. "So we have an industry with 175 to 200 violators of the current rules."
Critics of a 2017 amendment to the city's zoning code, permitting homeowners to provide short-term rentals of portions of their properties, have charged that the changes that were enacted then lack sufficient enforcement powers.
The amendment requires that those operating the short-term rentals adhere to certain fire and health codes, but the obligations are less stringent than those imposed on hotels, motels, hostels or traditional bed and breakfasts. Opponents charged the changes were designed to benefit those using internet websites, like AirBnB, to market their properties.
Restaino, noting "this is a difficult industry" to regulate, said he has been reviewing short-term rental ordinances from cities across the country. He promised he would propose a new ordinance "with some teeth" and that might also generate some revenue for the city.
The mayor said short-term rentals do not collect bed taxes.
"This is a shortcoming of the current ordinance," Restaino said.
He suggested any new ordinance would require that tax collection.
Council members have expressed a willingness to consider dramatic changes to the short-term rental rules. Councilman Kenny Tompkins, who abstained in 2017 when the council approved the zoning code change, has argued that the original amendment was flawed because it was created "in a rush."
"It doesn't need a tweaking," Tompkins has said. "It needs an overhaul."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.