BUFFALO — A Falls attorney will face criminal sex crime charges that a special prosecutor described as "extremely disturbing" and that could land him in prison for up to 35 years.
Falls lawyer Nicholas D'Angelo, 27, was arraigned Monday on a 12-count indictment that accuses him of multiple rapes and sex crimes and patronizing an underage prostitute. The indictment, handed up by a Niagara County grand jury was sought by Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.
Flynn was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case, in October, after Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek recused herself from an investigation triggered by a civil lawsuit against D'Angelo. Wojtaszek, who currently serves as Niagara County's District attorney and who was elected as a county judge in November, asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor in the matter due to D'Angelo's work as what she has described as a "volunteer" for her judicial campaign.
"Mr. D'Angelo is facing some serious charges here," Flynn said at a Monday afternoon meeting with reporters.
The indictment charges D'Angelo with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and a single count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment in connection with a woman identified as "Victim 1." The crime are alleged to have occurred in fall 2016.
He faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual abuse in in connection with a fall 2018 incident involving a woman identified as "Victim 2."
And he he is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution in connections with encounters between August and October 2019 involving a woman identified as "Victim 3", a prostitute who was under the age of 17 during her first two meetings with D'Angelo and who Flynn said had just turned 17 before her last meeting with him.
Flynn noted that if D'Angelo were to be convicted on all 12 counts in the indictment, he would face a potential prison term of 35 years.
"Because of the seriousness of the charges and the lengthy possible prison term, I consider (D'Angelo) a flight risk and asked that he be (held without bail)," Flynn said. "However (State Supreme Court) Justice (Richard C.) Kloch decided to release him on his own recognizance."
Flynn said he respected Kloch's decision, while noting that the veteran justice had agreed to handle the case "after another judge recused" from the matter.
"I practiced (as an assistant DA and in private practice) in front of Judge Kloch hundreds of times," Flynn said. "There aren't too many judges I respect more than Judge Kloch."
D'Angelo pleaded not guilty to the charges. His defense attorney, Brian Melber, in a statement released to the news media, said his client maintains his innocence.
"Nicholas D’Angelo denies these charges entirely and looks forward to that being proven in court when all the facts are shown," Melber said. "He will continue to cooperate fully in this process."
In addition to his private law practice, D'Angelo has served as the managing editor of the Niagara Reporter. A spokesperson said D'Angelo remains "on leave" from that position.
D'Angelo has also been employed as a part-time assistant Niagara County Department of Social Services attorney. In August, Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg said that D’Angelo had been placed on leave from his county job, pending a probe into the sexual assault allegations that first surfaced in a civil lawsuit.
A county spokesman confirmed that, "(Monday) afternoon, (D'Angelo) submitted his resignation to Niagara County and effective immediately, is no longer employed by Niagara County."
In detailing his case against D'Angelo, Flynn said Victim 1 met D'Angelo through an online dating website and he picked her up at her residence for an arranged date in fall 2106. The DA said D'Angelo is accused of "pulling over at an unknown location in the city of Niagara Falls and restraining the victim by locking the doors to his vehicle."
Flynn charged that D'Angelo then "engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with the victim by forcible compulsion inside his vehicle."
In the case of Victim 2, Flynn said that on October 26, 2018, D'Angelo "subjected a second female victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion inside his law office in the city of Lockport."
And Flynn said D'Angelo patronized a third under-aged female victim for the purpose of prostitution. Flynn said that on three separate occasions, between August 28, 2019 and October 7, 2019, D'Angelo "engaged in sexual conduct and sexual intercourse with the victim at a location in the city of North Tonawanda and at his law office in the city of Niagara Falls."
Local investigators with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office conducted the criminal probe of D'Angelo which was triggered by the filing of a civil lawsuit against him by a Falls woman and former client of his private law practice. The woman, in her civil suit filed in August, accuses D’Angelo of a "course of behavior" that included sexually harassing conduct, sexual assault and rape.
It does not appear that the woman is one of D'Angelo's identified victims. The allegations in her civil suit, which is pending in Erie County Court, do not match the dates contained in the criminal indictment.
The lawsuit also accused accuses D'Angelo of exhibiting “discriminatory and illegal behavior” over the course of a seven-month period when he represented his civil female accuser on legal matters in Falls City and Town of Wheatfield courts. In claims beginning in 2019 and continuing through early 2020, the suit accuses D’Angelo of “sexual assault, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of contract and public accommodation discrimination.”
D'Angelo has previously denied the allegations in the civil lawsuit. He even suggested that his accuser could face criminal charges for filling a false report and perjury.
The woman who filed the lawsuit is represented by Buffalo-based attorney Lindy Korn, who has previously declined to comment to the Gazette beyond the claims in the lawsuit.
However, in a public posting on her Facebook page on Aug. 12, the woman warned “12 more women coming forward.”
