Residents will likely get another chance to weigh in on the city’s ongoing effort to acquire, through eminent domain, land owned by Niagara Falls Redevelopment for Mayor Robert Restaino’s proposed $150 million Centennial Park project.
Restaino has called a special meeting for Monday where city lawmakers are scheduled to consider his administration’s request to hold a second public hearing on Aug. 31 as part of the eminent domain proceedings.
A separate resolution, also on the agenda for Monday’s special meeting, asks council members to declare the city as lead agency for a state environmental review that is required as part of the land acquisition process.
Monday’s special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 745 Main St.
The council held its first public hearing on the eminent domain proceedings on June 30.
Dan Spitzer, an attorney with the law firm Hodgson Russ who is representing the city in the eminent domain proceedings, said the council is not legally obligated to hold a second public hearing but would do so to allow the administration to present additional information and to give residents another opportunity to respond.
“The mayor and the council wants to emphasize for the public to have comment on this important project,” Spitzer said.
Council Chairman John Spanbauer said he anticipates representatives from the administration will present more detailed information at the next hearing, including results of an initial environmental review and a traffic study.
Once the hearing is concluded, Spanbauer said Restaino’s administration has 90 days in which to present a summary of public comments.
Restaino wants to seize 12 acres of NFR land in the 900 block of Falls Street, just off John B. Daly Boulevard, for Centennial Park, a concept billed as a “year-round event campus” that would include an arena, an amphitheater, an ice rink and a wall-climbing adventure course.
One day before the first public hearing in the eminent domain proceedings, NFR announced a plan to partner with the Toronto firm Urbacon to develop a $1.48 billion data center called the “Niagara Digital Campus” in the same area.
Holding another hearing and advancing the eminent domain process does not mean the city will actually seize the property from NFR, Spanbauer said. He noted that negotiations between Restaino’s administration and the company continue.
“I do believe there’s some good conversations between NFR and the mayor,” Spanbauer said. “I do think there’s some progress being made that maybe this may not go to eminent domain.”
Spanbauer acknowledged there are still many details that remain unknown about Centennial Park, including where the $150 million would come from to build it.
He envisions some sort of public-private partnership, mentioning the state of New York and the Seneca Nation of Indians as potential supporters.
He noted, as Restaino has done previously, that members of the Western New York delegation to the New York State Legislature have indicated that the city would need “site control” before it could engage in discussions about potential state funding.
”We are not going to be able to get any type of funding until the property is acquired,” Spanbauer said. “The state has told the mayor that. You’re not going to talk about funding a project if you don’t have the property.”
There are other lingering questions, including who would run Centennial Park if it gets built and at what potential annual cost?
During the June public hearing, Spitzer indicated that project is being designed as a public venture.
On Friday, Spitzer, who likened the project to a “park,” said if it does move forward, Centennial Park would operate under the auspices of the city’s recreation department.
Spitzer acknowledged that the administration has not specified potential long-term costs to taxpayers, saying: “I don’t know that they’ve gotten to that level of detail in terms of operations.”
”When you build a park for your community, your focus is not profit,” he added.
Councilman Donta Myles questions why, at this stage of the eminent domain proceeding, the administration has not presented more detailed financial information, including estimates of what it might cost the city to run Centennial Park year-to-year.
“There’s no numbers,” Myles said. “There are no numbers of what will this bring in, how much it is going to cost us, what type of affect it is going to have over the next five, ten, 15 or 20 years.”
Myles said he also questions heading down the eminent domain path without having dedicated funding sources to support the project the city says it needs the land in order to build.
“Where is the support from the state?” Myles said. “You don’t have any written support from the state or any federal funding so right now everything is just an idea. There is no transparency on the fiscal responsibility of this project.”
Spitzer, the city’s attorney, said having a “concept plan” is sufficient at this stage of the eminent domain proceedings for the city to continue to explore various elements of the project, including potential environmental impact and impact on local traffic. He said there is “definitely a plan and location and identified activities.”
“You don’t need building level permit plans to do an environmental assessment,” he said.
Why NFR property and not a location where the city already owns land somewhere else?
Spitzer said because the property in question is “significantly underutilized” and is situated in an area downtown where it can support Centennial Park’s main goal — serving as a draw to tourists year-round.
As for eminent domain, Spitzer said: “At this stage, there is no liability” to the city.
Should the city proceed to the point where it fulfills all of its legal obligation to acquire the property, Spitzer said the city would have two years to move forward with the actual acquisition.
Spitzer noted that “merely approving the taking” is “in no means a commitment of funds.”
“There’s nothing at this point of the proceeding that creates a municipal liability,” Spitzer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.