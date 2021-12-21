Resilience has always been a part of the community and it will be on display again as the Packard Court Community Center once again hosts its Kwanzaa celebration.
The event will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the community center at 4300 Pine Ave.
“We are holding our event before Kwanzaa,” said Samika Sullivan, the community center’s director, “so we can help teach people how to celebrate it.”
Local educator and author Saladin Q. Allah called Kwanzaa “an African-centered cultural celebration of universal principles that are shared among the human family.”
Kwanzaa was first celebrated in the 1960s, this year it starts on Sunday and runs through Jan. 1.
There are seven Kwanzaa candles symbolizing these principles.
• Umoja (Unity) — To strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.
• Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)
• Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)
• Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)
• Nia (Purpose)
• Kuumba (Creativity)
• Imani (Faith)
“Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday,” Sullivan explained. “It celebrates principles that any community needs to grow.”
Sullivan pointed to how those principles helped enable the rise of places like Black Wall Street.
“It’s the only celebration that takes place here in the City of Niagara Falls annually,” added Allah, who plans to attend the event. “The Niagara Falls Housing Authority gives residents the opportunity to learn and celebrate here as opposed to traveling.”
“It’s important to be present with the community to celebrate ourselves,” Allah said, “especially following a period where, in the last couple years, we were not able to get together.”
Last year’s celebration had to be canceled due to Covid, and for this year’s event things will operate a bit differently than in the past.
To limit the number of people in close contact, the event will take a “walk thru/pop-up” format.
Drive-through and online activities will be available, along with the ability to join the celebration in the center. Sullivan said a take-home Kwanzaa kit will even be provided, featuring a few projects families can do at home together.
Masks will be required, and a walking pathway will be set up to limit attendees’ ability to cross-paths.
Award-winning storyteller, author and educator Karima Amin will again be participating but she will do so via an internet stream.
Amin’s voice is recognizable locally from sharing fables on local FM radio WBLK 93.7 out of Buffalo. She is the co-founder of Spin-A-Story Tellers of WNY and Black Storytellers of WNY. She is also a member of the National Storytelling Network and the National Association of Black Storytellers.
In 2002, Amin traveled to the Family Reunion Arts Festival in Senegal, West Africa to share folktales.
Students who have been practicing traditional African drum and dance will be performing at the event and authentic African cuisine will also be available.
The Good for the Neighborhood event, hosted by the Independent Health Foundation, will be going on at the same time as the Kwanzaa celebration. The event provides fresh produce, without charge, to the public.
By engaging service organizations to be a part of the event, Sullivan said the celebration was an example of living the Kwanzaa principles.
“Kwanzaa is inclusive of all the human family,” Allah said. “It’s important for people to know about the cultural contributions of their citizenry, it adds to not only the diversity but the beauty of the country.”
Limited opportunities for vending tables still exist. Adults who wish to participate in the event as vendors are charged a $20 fee and youth vendors can participate at no charge.
Sponsorship is also available for community organizations.
To get more information, or to take advantage of these opportunities, contact Samika Sullivan at (716) 278-0228 or by email at svsullivan@nfha.org.
