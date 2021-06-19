The official Niagara Falls Juneteenth Celebrations are going to be taking place at city hall and the the Underground Railroad Museum.
That’s not the only thing going on, however.
Demetrius Nix, Trent Hamilton and the School of Entrepreneur Thoughts have their own celebration planned at Nix’s residence, 338 14th St.
A sign-up sheet at the school shows almost 40 volunteers for the event as well as 15 different vendors.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and pop have been donated.
Volunteers were working Thursday printing WAWG (We All We Got) shirts for the event.
There are a few small details, however. For example, an Niagara Falls event permit.
“They weren’t issuing permits,” Hamilton said. “Then they said they needed 30-days notice. We just decided to have our event.”
Mayor Robert Restaino said there should be no confusion.
“The rules for any event are the same,” he said. “We have an events committee and an open set of rules.”
Restaino said he understands sometimes celebrations happen organically and that might be what happens on Juneteenth but he prefers groups and celebrations follow rules because it allows for better planning if services are required.
