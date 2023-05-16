Voters in the Niagara Falls School District overwhelmingly approved a $180 million budget for 2023-24 and returned two incumbents to seats on the Board of Education in balloting on Tuesday.
The budget, the largest in the district’s history, was passed on a tally of 1,200 yes votes against 317 no votes, for a 79.1% approval.
“It is the largest budget in our history and that is because we have full foundation funding,” Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. “That has allowed us to retain all of our American Rescue Plan hires with no layoffs.”
The spending plan calls for no increase in the school tax levy, which Laurrie credits to both the foundation funding and state aid. The tax levy raises only $25.8 million dollars.
“That’s how poor we are,” Laurrie said. “The majority of our budget is state aid and money from foundations.”
Incumbent Board of Education members Tony Paretto and Michael Capizzi each cruised to easy victories. Paretto was elected to his third full term with 901 votes.
Capizzi, who had been serving out the balance of an unexpired term, will now have a full 5-year term on the board after receiving 726 votes.
Former Kalfas School second grade teacher Deborah Hicks came in third place with 568 votes. Beverly Callen tallied 335 votes and Portland Jackson, a caseworker at Heart, Love & Soul, received 319 votes.
A total of 1,615 votes were cast in the day-long balloting. The vote totals represent 22 out of 22 election districts and are unofficial pending a Niagara County Board of Elections canvas.
Capizzi, is a resident of Cayuga Island in LaSalle, and the co-owner and operator, for more than 30 years, of Michael’s Restaurant on Pine Avenue. In addition to operating his restaurant, Capizzi is a registered investment advisor and representative with McDermid Financial.
He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from Canisius College. Capizzi has also served as a volunteer on the Board of Directors for the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, Niagara Catholic High School Board of Trustees, the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project, the Niagara Falls Board of Education Foundation, and the Niagara Tourism and Convention Corp.
Paretto was first elected to the Board of Education in 2013. He has worked as a union electrician for more than 20 years.
In addition to touting a rise in high school graduation rates, Paretto said he will continue a focus on issues including pre-K, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), student safety and partnering with the skilled trades.
In other local school district voting:
Lewiston-Porter — The district’s budget passed by a vote of 519-176. In addition, Jack Waugaman III, Joseph Palermo and Danielle Mullen were elected to three open board seats.
Niagara Wheatfield — The district’s budget passed 505-225 and Michael Lee, John Forcucci and Jason Myers were elected to three open seats on the board. Hugh Burnam finished fourth in voting.
Starpoint — The district’s budget passed 1,089-432 and three incumbent trustees were re-elected: Jeffrey Duncan, Shawn Riester and Kelley Swann. Also running were Brian LaPlante, Jennifer Argentieri, Christen Haseley and Lisa Kankolenski.
North Tonawanda — The district’s budget passed 410-107 and Matthew Kennedy and Peter Chenier Jr. were elected to two open seats.
