Falls illuminated to honor shooting victims

James Neiss/staff photographerNiagara Falls was bathed in purple light on Monday night to honor hospitality employees. Niagara Falls, NY— On Monday, April 20th, from 8 p.m. until midnight, Niagara Falls was illuminated purple for #HospitalityStrong, to honor hospitality industry workers worldwide who have been deeply-impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Niagara Falls joined destinations across the U.S. and Canada in this effort of solidarity. The color purple was selected to represent hospitality as not only a symbol of luxury but also as a blend of red and blue which represent confidence (red) and comfort (blue). John Percy, president & CEO of Destination Niagara USA said, “Tourism is one of the top revenue generators for our local economy. During this crisis, the loss of visitation has hit not only the industry incredibly hard but also the community. Lighting Niagara Falls purple in honor of our dedicated and hardworking hospitality industry employees sends a message of our commitment to them and our gratitude for all that they do.”