Falls illuminated to honor shooting victims

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be shone both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls in blue and white light on Tuesday night as a symbol of binational support to honor the victims of the tragic shooting event in Nova Scotia.
Niagara Falls stands in solidarity with the province of Nova Scotia and the entire country, in mourning the individuals who lost their lives in the senseless tragedy, including RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force who was killed in the line of duty.
All special illumination requests are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has financed and operated the “illumination of Niagara Falls” since 1925.
The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is made up of representatives from the City of Niagara Falls Ontario, City of Niagara Falls, New York, Ontario Power Generation Inc., New York Power Authority, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Niagara Parks Commission. It is the Illumination Board’s responsibility and mandate to finance and maintain the nightly illumination of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.
