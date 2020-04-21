Falls illuminated to honor shooting victims

James Neiss/staff photographerNiagara Falls was bathed in purple light on Monday night to honor hospitality employees. Niagara Falls, NY— On Monday, April 20th, from 8 p.m. until midnight, Niagara Falls was illuminated purple for #HospitalityStrong, to honor hospitality industry workers worldwide who have been deeply-impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Niagara Falls joined destinations across the U.S. and Canada in this effort of solidarity. The color purple was selected to represent hospitality as not only a symbol of luxury but also as a blend of red and blue which represent confidence (red) and comfort (blue). John Percy, president & CEO of Destination Niagara USA said, “Tourism is one of the top revenue generators for our local economy. During this crisis, the loss of visitation has hit not only the industry incredibly hard but also the community. Lighting Niagara Falls purple in honor of our dedicated and hardworking hospitality industry employees sends a message of our commitment to them and our gratitude for all that they do.”  

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be shone both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls in blue and white light on Tuesday night as a symbol of binational support to honor the victims of the tragic shooting event in Nova Scotia. 

Niagara Falls stands in solidarity with the province of Nova Scotia and the entire country, in mourning the individuals who lost their lives in the senseless tragedy, including RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force who was killed in the line of duty. 

All special illumination requests are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has financed and operated the “illumination of Niagara Falls” since 1925.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is made up of representatives from the City of Niagara Falls Ontario, City of Niagara Falls, New York, Ontario Power Generation Inc., New York Power Authority, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Niagara Parks Commission. It is the Illumination Board’s responsibility and mandate to finance and maintain the nightly illumination of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.

