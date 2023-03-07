The Niagara Falls Housing Authority Board of Commissioners spent close to 90 minutes in executive session Monday having a “healthy debate” over the future of its executive director, Clifford Scott.
When they emerged from behind closed doors, the board chairman, Lawrence Cook, said no action was taken and that Scott, who had been on administrative leave since Feb. 21, would be coming back to work effective today (Tuesday, March 7).
We didn’t take any action (in executive session),” Cook said. “We had a conversation on the issues at hand with our executive director, but no action was taken.”
Scott’s administrative leave was first reported by the Gazette on Friday. The Monday “conversation” featured what appeared to be about an hour of questioning of Scott, followed by about 20 minutes of debate among the commissioners with the executive director out of the room.
Prior to going into executive session, the board heard from a number of residents of the authority’s properties who complained about maintenance issues and the use of drugs in the properties, as well as their interactions with Scott. Belinda Wilson, a nine-year resident of Wrobel Towers, told the commissioners she can smell marijuana and crack cocaine being smoked in her building and she said Scott was unresponsive to her complaints.
“I’m talking to this man right here,” Wilson said while pointing at Scott. “He tells me, ‘I’ll talk to you in a few minutes.’ He never calls back. He talks to me like I’m not a person.”
In a statement issued Friday, Scotts said, “(Monday’s) meeting will allow me to outline my plans regarding improving communications throughout the agency, fostering more accountability with our workforce and for me as the executive director to receive feedback from the board on a better governance structure and environment.” Scott also said that he looked forward to the “discussion.”
While the entirety of the questioning of Scott and the follow-up discussion took place behind closed doors in the authority’s 10th Street headquarters boardroom, a Gazette reporter was able to hear occasionally loud voices and snippets of the what was being said.
One commissioner suggested that “the wheels are coming off,” with another apparently questioning Scott over, “What you said” and “What you did.” Another commissioner appeared to conclude, “Now we are where we are.”
In an exchange with Scott, a commissioner could be heard to say, “We support you. We never said we didn’t want you.” Then same voice then said, “You need to work on (unintelligible) issues. That’s what I need to hear.”
Still another commissioner could be heard saying, “You can’t not know what’s going on. It’s got to come from you. Please figure it out.”
After about an hour, Scott could be heard leaving the board room via an exterior door of the headquarter’s building.
The housing authority hired Scott in 2019 when he signed a three-year contract, with a salary of $115,000 per year. He replaced Patricia Barone, who retired after 32 years of service to the authority.
Barone served as the authority’s deputy executive director for 18 years and became acting and interim executive director for the last three years of her career following the retirement, under a cloud of controversy and a federal law enforcement investigation, of long-time executive Stephanie Cowart.
Scott was a standout high school athlete at Grand Island High School before becoming the starting quarterback for the University at Buffalo Bulls from 1991 to 1994. After college, he became director of New York state’s Housing Choice program and later served as executive director for several housing authorities in Youngstown, Ohio and Atlantic City.
In 2020, the City of Niagara Falls entered into a shared services agreement with the housing authority that has allowed Scott to provide administrative oversight to the city’s community development department. City officials said the agreement was expected to save the city $14,769 annually.
Speaking to a reporter, after the executive session, Cook said the commissioners “understand their responsibilities” to the tenants of the city’s public housing. He said the board wanted to be “responsive to the residents and the staff.”
“The board’s interest is to work with Cliff,” Cook said. “Our ultimate goal is to see him be successful.”
