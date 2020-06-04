Eight minutes and 46 seconds.
That's how long now-fired and charged former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the back of George Floyd before he stopped telling the officer "I can't breathe" and, ultimately, stopped breathing.
On Thursday, as the nation reflected on the death of Floyd, dozens of health care workers and staff members from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center gathered outside the health care facility to pay their respects.
With some standing and others "taking a knee" as a show of solidarity, the group was led in prayer by Robert Bennett, director of new patient behavioral health and observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence to support the fight against the racial inequalities in the community and across the country.
Similar scenes played out across the New York state and the nation on Thursday.
In New York City, the Associated Press reported that a memorial service was held at the site where police used batons against demonstrators who were out past the city-imposed curfew the night before.
“You are not alone,” the large crowd at Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza chanted before an emotional Terrence Floyd, wearing a mask and a T-shirt bearing his brother’s likeness, thanked them for their support of his brother, killed by Minneapolis police.
“I thank God for you all showing love to my brother,” he said.
Of the demonstrations that have engulfed the city and the nation, and the violence that has taken place, he said, “I’m proud of the protests but I’m not proud of the destruction. My brother wasn’t about that. The Floyds are a God-fearing family.”
“Power to the people, all of us,” he said.
The memorial was part of a day of demonstrations around the city that once again continued past the city’s imposed curfew of 8 p.m., even as Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio sought to deflect criticism over harsh tactics from police enforcing it.
After curfew time, thousands of protesters were out, and so were police. They watched, but didn't immediately move in to make arrests.
Miguel Fernandes said there were “a lot more nights to go” of marching because protesters hadn’t got what they wanted. “We’re still waiting for a conviction. We still haven’t gotten it,” Fernandes said. “All they’re doing is putting in charges. The system is not doing anything to make these guys pay for what they did.”
Demonstrators had been in Cadman Plaza, where the memorial for Floyd took place, on Wednesday night, where videos were taken of officers using batons and pepper spray on protesters who remained after the curfew.
Both Democrats said they had not seen the widely shared videos, but later Cuomo tweeted that he was asking the state attorney general to investigate the incidents as part of her ongoing look into police tactics during the protests.
“Peaceful protest is a sacred American right," Cuomo tweeted. “No peaceful protestor deserves to be hit with a baton and no self-respecting police officer would defend that."
De Blasio spoke at the memorial, with the crowd booing and heckling from the moment he arrived, shouting over him as he urged that Floyd’s death not be in vain. “We have too much to change in this city and this country,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.