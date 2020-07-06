Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives say they've identified the man found stabbed to death Sunday night at Walnut Avenue and Fifth Street.
They also said they're are looking for a suspect.
Detectives said the victim was Kenneth Mitchell, 31, of Rochester. Investigators said they were hampered in their attempt to identify Mitchell because he did not have any ID with him at the time of his death.
Falls Police patrol officers were called to a parking lot, at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Fifth Street, at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday, to "check the welfare" of a man who was lying on the ground there. When they arrived, they found Mitchell, with two stab wounds to the chest.
He was declared dead at the scene by responding medical personnel.
Investigators said they were trying to determine what led to the slaying and why Mitchell was in the Falls.
"He was visiting some people here," Criminal Investigation Division Lt. John Conti said of Mitchell.
Conti said detectives are tracking down some leads on a suspect in the case.
The detective lieutenant indicated that the slaying was not a random act.
