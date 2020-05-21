BUFFALO — Niagara Falls will receive funding from a U.S. Justice Department grant under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
The award was announced Monday by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, James P. Kennedy, Jr. The Falls grant, through the Bureau of Justice Assistance, will total $142,134. The city of Jamestown also received funding.
“I am pleased that two additional municipalities in the Western District of New York will be receiving this emergency supplemental funding,” Kennedy said. “Our first responders on the front lines need resources to continue to respond to the coronavirus.”
In April, Niagara County and Monroe County were awarded $58,008 and $52,669 respectively from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
Projects or initiatives which may be funded with the monies include overtime costs, equipment and supplies (including PPE for law enforcement and medical personnel), hiring, training, travel expenses, particularly related to the distribution of resources to the areas most impacted bu coronavirus and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.
A total of $1.7 million has been made available to cities, towns, and counties in Western New York.
