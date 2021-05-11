LOCKPORT — A known Falls drug dealer and gang member pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a brazen shooting incident in the parking lot of a notorious 19th Street gas station and mini-mart.
Anthony Bones, 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless endangerment in a deal with Niagara County prosecutors.
Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III made no commitment on a possible sentence in return for the plea. Bones could face up to 14 years behind bars as a result of his plea.
Bones also pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from a 2019 home invasion on Ninth Street, In that case, Bones pleaded to a count of third-degree burglary.
Investigators said Bones was the triggerman on Nov. 6, when a hail of gunfire erupted at the gas station and mini-mart at 19th Street and Walnut Avenue. Although the location is usually filled with people, no one was hit by the spray of bullets from Bones.
Bones, long identified as a member of a local set of the violent Bloods street gang is no stranger to Falls Police narcotics detectives. He has two previous felony convictions for drug possession.
