Falls fiscal stress score stays high

City Controller Daniel Morello gave Niagara Falls City Council members a crash course in fiscal stress calculations during the lawmakers regular Wednesday night meeting.
And the numbers for the Falls were not good.
For the last five years, the Falls fiscal stress score, as calculated by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, has largely shown "significant fiscal stress." The only departure from that assessment was in 2016, when the Falls was experiencing "moderate" fiscal stress and 2015, when the city's score was low enough to almost drop it off the stress list.
For 2019, DiNapoli designated 22 local governments as being in fiscal stress. Those scores were based on financial information reported by local governments operating on a calendar fiscal year, which includes all counties and towns, 44 cities and 10 villages.
“We’ve been closely tracking the trends and common problems that communities in fiscal stress are facing," DiNapoli said. "Now the economic damage caused by the pandemic has dramatically altered the fiscal landscape, and many communities are struggling to provide critical services and pay their bills.”
The comptroller said that without federal aid, "the options are bleak for local governments trying to stay in the black, and many more local governments may be pushed into serious fiscal stress.”
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino acknowledged the novel coronavirus' impact on city finances, telling council members he is still "working through several (2021) budget issues." Those issues have delayed the release of the mayor's 2021 spending plan beyond its traditional release date of Oct. 1.
"It's my hope to have a document for your consideration before the end of this month," Restaino said.
He noted that the city's most recent state aid payment had been cut by 20 percent. The 2020 city budget anticipated $17.79 million in state aid, roughly $13 million of that aid due, in a third and final payment, in December.
The state's first two aid payments to the city were $868,000 (20 percent) less than anticipated. A similar reduction in December would leave the city with a $3.5 million dollar deficit in the current budget.
"We're hoping this is only a temporary cut and not a permanent cut," Morello told the council.
The controller said the state did send the city the full $9,273,706 it had promised as an advance on currently suspended tribal casino revenue collections. Morello also said the state has committed to making that payment again in 2021 if there's no resolution to the casino cash dispute.
DiNapoli’s fiscal stress monitoring system informs the public about local governments’ financial health by evaluating and scoring municipalities on financial indicators such as year-end fund balance, cash-on-hand, short-term borrowing, fixed costs and patterns of operating deficits. The system also evaluates population trends, poverty and unemployment to establish separate “environmental” scores for each municipality.
In addition to the Falls, the City of Poughkeepsie and the counties of Suffolk and Westchester received the highest stress designations.
Restaino told the council members that his administration has achieved just under $500,000 in savings in the current budget as a result of reorganizations in some city departments. But he also said the state comptroller's stress test exposes continuing financial challenges for the city.
"They're all structural (budget) issues," Restaino said. "They represent the misguided method of budgeting that carried on for a decade (here). We intend to do all we can to begin to get into a healthy financial position."
