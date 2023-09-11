Niagara Falls firefighters, along with Falls police and other members of law enforcement and local public officials marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Monday morning.
In keeping with the NFFD custom, a fire and police honor guard stood by at the Falls Fire Department's Memorial Park, outside Fire House #8 at Royal Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard.
The park features a piece of a girder from one of the twin towers that was recovered from the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.
At 9:59 a.m., the Falls fire dispatch system sounded its alert, marking the time when the the World Trade Center South Tower fell. The collapse of the Trade Center's South and North Towers, after they were each struck by hijacked jet airliners, lead to the death of 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City Police officers and 37 New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police officers, along with 2,350 civilians who were working in and around the trade center that day.
The radio transmission ended with the dispatcher saying, "The city of Niagara Falls Fire Department joins with firefighters and police officers across the world in remembering the heroic sacrifice made by those 343 firefighters and 60 police officers 22 years ago today."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.