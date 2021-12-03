A beloved holiday tradition will return to the Falls later today.
The Niagara Falls Firefighters Toy Fund Telethon will take to the air at 10 a.m. (Spectrum Cable Channel 1302 and streaming on OSC.viebit and the Our Schools Channel on Facebook), live from the Performing Arts Center of Niagara Falls High School. The annual Toy Fund event was forced into a pre-recorded broadcast in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are excited," Toy Fund Chair and Falls Firefighter John O'Malley said of the return to a live broadcast. "We might have some rust to shake off, but (co-host and fellow Firefighter) Earl Bass and I are looking forward to it."
O'Malley said Falls School District audio-visual chief Rich Meranto, who produces and directs the telethon, and the high school students who act as camera operators and stage managers, are also eager to put the telethon back on the air.
"They do such a great job," O'Malley said. "We couldn't be happier to have them helping us on this."
The telethon is the concluding fundraising event for the Toy Fund. Firefighters have already raised money through their letter solicitation campaign, a 5k-10k Run, the Summer Fest concert, the Boot Brigade collection on Thanksgiving Eve and Black Friday and the Firefighter Logo donation drive with local merchants.
"The telethon is a chance to showcase all of our events and what we've accomplished," O'Malley said. "And it's a chance to showcase the local performers who appear."
O'Malley said folks will once again be encouraged to come to the Performing Arts Center to watch the live broadcast. They'll also be able to check out a basket auction featuring donations from merchants across the Niagara Region.
"A lot of people were disappointed we couldn't have the telethon last year," O'Malley said. "We're hoping they come see us this year."
The Toy Fund chair said the need to help give kids in the community a Merry Christmas in 2021 is as greater as it's ever been.
"Some people are still out of work and some businesses have closed," O'Malley said. "The need is as great as ever."
But like most charities, the Toy Fund experienced a dip in donations in 2020. O'Malley said while donations for this year are still being tallied, the trend in giving is encouraging.
"We're seeing a more significant rebound (after the pandemic)," he said. "We're rebounding back toward our 2019 numbers. We did better this year than last year, thankfully."
