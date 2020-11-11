Falls firefighters tackle Ferry Avenue blaze

Niagara Falls firefighters were called Wednesday afternoon to a report of a blaze in a driveway between two homes in the 300 block of Ferry Avenue.
Firefighters responded to the scene at just after 1 p.m. Wednesday to find flames rising from beneath the rear of a vehicle that was parked on the side of house at 315 Ferry Ave., next door to the Niagara Gazette's Third Street office.
Firefighters using a hose line managed to douse the flames. Multiple individuals who were inside the house at the time were evacuated safely. No injuries were initially reported.
The matter remains under investigation.
