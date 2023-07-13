Emergency crews were on the scene of a structure fire in the 100 block of 24th Street Thursday night. Niagara Falls firefighters, police and an AMR crew responded to the scene around 5:35 p.m.
Upon arrival, heavy fire was observed coming from the second-floor rear of structure. A dog was found deceased inside one of the residences.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross has been requested to assist two adults.
