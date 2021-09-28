The City of Niagara Falls Fire Department Mutual Aid Association will honor the members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department who have died over the past year. The service will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Firehouse 8, 320 Hyde Park Blvd.
Following the service, a breakfast and brief ceremony will be held at the Como Restaurant. All members of the NFFD Mutual Aid Association Honor Guard will be in attendance and off and on-duty members of the fire department in Class A uniforms with caps.
The public is encouraged and welcome to attend this tribute and ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.