The City of Niagara Falls Fire Department Mutual Aid Association will be honoring its deceased members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department who have answered their final alarm during this past year.
The event will be held at Firehouse 8, Hyde Park Boulevard and Royal Avenue at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Those being honored:
• Louis T. Sciarrino
• James E. Flack
• Mark J. Trane
• John M. Ayers
• Robert C. Andrews
• John J. Paul
• Patrick D. Gray
• Michael Bobby
A breakfast and brief ceremony will be held at the Como Restaurant immediately following the service.
All members of the NFFD Mutual Aid Association Honor Guard will be in attendance and off and on-duty members of the fire department in Class A uniforms with caps.
Fire Department member’s families are also encouraged and welcome to attend this tribute and ceremony.
