Niagara Falls firefighters delivered bags of toys to the Niagara County Courthouse rotunda right before the meeting of the Legislature on Tuesday night in support of the Christmas Giving Tree. Collections from the Christmas Giving Tree support Casey House Shelter, Twin Cities Outreach and the Salvation Army.
“Niagara Falls firefighters are proud to support the entire community across Niagara County which is why we delivered these bags of toys tonight to Lockport for the Christmas Giving Tree,” said Captain Jason Zona of the Niagara Falls Fire Department, as well as a former Niagara County legislator. “We hope we can make some children’s Christmas a little brighter.”
Added Legislature Minority Leader Christopher Robins, “On behalf of the Niagara County Legislature, I want to thank our Niagara Falls firefighters for this donation. Their generosity has our Christmas Giving Tree already overflowing with gifts and really captures the spirit of the season.”
