Niagara Falls Firefighters spent Black Friday weaving through traffic at Military Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard collecting cash donations for the Niagara Falls Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund.
As with many things this year, the Niagara Falls Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund's fundraising is down from previous years.
The Toy Fund is operate by the volunteer efforts of Falls firefighters. The money raised is used to host a festive holiday-themed party for area nursing home residents and to provide new Christmas toys and new cold-weather clothing for over 1,500 impoverished children.
