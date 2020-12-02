Falls firefighters battle Eighth Street blaze

Niagara Falls firefighters were called early Wednesday to battle a blaze in the 1600 block of Eighth Street.
Fire crews were called at 5:47 a.m. to a report of a house fire at 1612 Eighth St. Reports from the scene indicate that the fire remains active, with flames still visible through the roof.
Multiple occupants reportedly exited the building safely. Representatives from the Red Cross are on the scene to provide assistance.
The newspaper will provide additional information online and in Thursday's print edition as it is made available.
