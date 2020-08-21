Falls firefighters battle early morning blaze

Niagara Falls firefighters were called early Friday to battle a large blaze involving two homes and a pair of vehicles in the 500 block of 20th Street.
Reports from the scene indicate that the fire broke out at around 3 a.m. Friday.
No injuries were reported. Initial reports indicated that firefighters found a dog alive in a bedroom on the second floor of one of the properties, which was located at 550 20th St.
Damage estimates were not immediately available.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
