Falls firefighter Gadge Choolokian has no first-hand memories of the terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001.
That’s because when airliners hit the twin towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa, Choolokian was just two weeks old. One of the newest members of the Falls Fire Department, Choolokian says what he knows about 9/11 he “learned in school” and from his parents.
“My parents told me they were watching TV and taking care of me, when the planes hit,” Choolokian said as he stood near a piece of the world Trade Center towers outside the Royal Avenue fire hall. “It’s different to think about 9/11 when you didn’t experience it.”
But standing just a few feet away from Falls Fire Captain John Asklar, who, along with deceased Fire Captain Dave Williams, was in New York City on the morning of the attacks, and rushed to Ground Zero with their colleagues from the New York Fire Department, gives the sacrifice of first responders that day a profound meaning for Choolokian.
“It hits home,” he said somberly.
Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla says it’s young firefighters, like Choolokian, that make yearly 9/11 memorial services like the one Sunday at the Firefighters Memorial Park on Hyde Park Boulevard so important.
“We need to keep the memory of what happened that day alive,” Pedulla said. “That was our (generation’s) Pearl Harbor. That’s why we must keep this memory alive.”
This year’s memorial took place under gray and rainy skies. A long line of Falls firefighters, both officers and rank and file, paraded to the the front of the memorial park and stood at a rigid attention as a dispatcher called-out the time the South Tower fell.
“The time if 9:59 a.m.,” she said, marking the service of New York City firefighters and police and Port Authority police. “The City of Niagara Falls Fire Department joins with firefighters and police officers across the world in remembering the heroic sacrifice made by those 343 firefighters and 60 police officers 21 years ago today.”
“As first responders we face the reality of not coming home from work every day,” Pedulla said. It’s a reality we don’t speak of. In one single moment, our lives might never be the same.”
Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said. “We’re told, ‘Never forget.’, but how can we forget?”
Then Faso said those who can’t forget must make sure that future generations don’t either.
“There will be generations of first responders who don’t know 9/11,” Faso said. “It’s our responsibility to teach them and encourage them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.