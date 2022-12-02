After a one-year hiatus for the Covid pandemic, and a modest return to a live broadcast in 2021, the Falls Firefighters Toy Fund Telethon will go on the air Saturday morning looking to return to its spot as the local go-to holiday event of the season.
And Toy Fund Chair John O’Malley, takes that “go-to holiday event” approach seriously.
“We’re looking to reinvigorate the telethon,” O’Malley said. “We’re looking to turn it back into a community event.”
O’Malley recalled the years when folks from across the Niagara Region would flock to the Falls for the annual televised fundraiser. He, and Fire Captain Jason Zona, who chairs the telethon, are looking to recreate the Christmas magic that made the event special.
“There will be more entertainment and new entertainers,” O’Malley said. “We’ve also added food trucks and a chicken wing eating contest. Santa will be here and giving away gifts. We’re trying to relaunch (the telethon) as a bigger and better event, like it was years ago.”
Zona and O’Malley hope that returning the telethon to its status as a holiday season kick-off will pay dividends to the Toy Fund in the form of increased donations and a more robust basket raffle.
“We’re looking to create more foot traffic and we’re hoping that people will come and have something to eat, bids on baskets and maybe even make a donation,” O’Malley said.
The telethon is televised on Spectrum Cable Channel 1302 and on the Niagara Falls Our Schools Channel, which will stream live on You Tube. It airs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The firefighters hope that re-establishing the telethon’s profile in the community and bringing people to the broadcast site at Niagara Falls High School will even add to the Toy Fund’s bottom line.
“With the foot traffic we hope to increase donations and with increased viewership we’re hoping to keep the phones ringing a bit more with donations,” O’Malley said.
The 2021 telethon raised over $69,000, but O’Malley said the broadcast can be more than just a fundraiser.
“The telethon isn’t as important as a financial piece these days, but it’s important as a community piece,” the Toy Fund chair said. “It’s an opportunity to showcase the events from throughout the year that have helped us raise the money we need to provide toys for children.”
And those toys have already arrived and are waiting to be prepared for distribution to needy families. O’Malley called it an early delivery from the North Pole.
“They’re not even unpacked yet,” O’Malley said with a laugh. “It’s exciting and overwhelming all at the same time.”
Even as the pandemic has waned, O’Malley said the Toy Fund has seen no decrease in the level of need in the community.
“There is definitely no less need,” he said. “People are still facing the aftereffects of the pandemic and the effects of inflation.”
O’Malley, Zona and other Falls firefighters will spend much of the day today working with students in the NFHS television production program setting up for the telethon.
“It’s free to come down and we love having people coming in,” O’Malley said. “It’s a great way to spend a couple of hours on a Saturday.”
