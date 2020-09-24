Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Niagara Falls Fire Department Mutual Aid Association is canceling its annual Memorial Service held to honor firefighters who have passed away this past year.
Those that passed away in 2020 will now be honored during the memorial service planned for October 2021.
“Ultimately, public safety is our greatest concern,” said Fire Chief Joseph Pedulla. “We believe this is the right decision under these circumstances. We must all do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.