The Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will cast a vote Thursday, Nov. 18 to rename Niagara Street Elementary School in honor of a prominent member of the Black community.
The resolution to rename Niagara Street Elementary School as Dr. Bloneva Bond Primary School, effective Sept. 1, 2022, is expected to pass. The name change was motivated by Men Standing Strong Together (MSST) and members of the Black community who came to the board and requested that a school be renamed for a Black leader.
Bond was the first African American woman to serve on the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education. She was a member of the board from 1979 to 1984. Bond was the founder and a charter member of the New York State Community Action Program (NYCAP) Board of Directors, served on the Niagara Coalition, was active with the Council of Christians and Jews (now the National Federation for Just Communities of WNY, Inc.), served on the United Way of Niagara Central Budget Committee, the Niagara Community Center Scholarship Committee, and the Congress of Racial Equality. She was a member of the Niagara Falls Council of Churches and People for Progress. She was also appointed by Governor Nelson Rockefeller to the New York State Health Council and the Health Planning Commission.
In addition, she served on the Niagara Falls Bicentennial Committee and a minority task force at the Niagara Chapter of the American Red Cross. Bond was awarded a Doctor of Humanities Degree from Niagara University in 1988, and she was twice the recipient of the Levy Brothers Award for Community Service.
Bond owned and operated a beauty salon and worked as a social worker for Niagara County for 17 years. During the 1971 uprising at Attica Prison, Bond worked on behalf of the prisoners in their negotiations with the authorities on their fundamental rights to human dignity. She passed away in 2004.
“School naming is the highest honor the District offers, and I’m excited that we have selected such a deserving individual,” said school board President Russell Petrozzi. “Dr. Bond’s legacy is an exceptional example for our students to follow, demonstrating the importance of serving one’s community and supporting the education of our youth.”
The board appointed a renaming committee comprised of Board members and community members who studied the idea and recommended the name and the school.
Participating in the committee were Board members Russ Petrozzi, Clara Dunn, and Jim Cancemi, who worked with community members the Rev. Fred Chambers, the Rev. Joseph Jones, Don J. King, Christopher Murgia, Joseph Sbarbati, Ezra Scott, Rodney Sheard (MSST), and Niagara Falls High School students Aiden Robins and Emma Asklar. The group met three times and researched several individuals.
The board will apply to the State Education Department to make the name change and plan opening ceremonies for the fall.
