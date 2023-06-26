A Department of Public Works employee was foiled in his attempt to make a clean getaway, when police were able to stop his street sweeper after he threatened a supervisor with a handgun.
Tyrone Spencer, 63, 514 27th St., was charged with second-degree menacing. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in City Court, and reportedly has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.
Police said the incident unfolded just before 1 a.m. June 20. A DPW supervisor told officers that he became involved in an argument with Spencer, during a phone call before he arrived at work at the City Corporation Yard on the 1700 block of New Road.
The supervisor said the argument stemmed from Spencer “failing to perform his job duties in the street sweeper.” When Spencer arrived at the Corporation Yard to begin his shift, the supervisor said Spencer pointed a handgun at him and said, “Quit (expletive) with me or I’ll blow your head off. I will put a bullet in your head and bury you.”
Spencer then reportedly got into a street sweeper and headed south on New Road.
Patrol officers said they were able to pull Spencer over, in the street sweeper, and take him into custody. Officers said Spencer has a valid New York State Concealed Carry Permit.
Police said DPW supervisors told them that Spencer had “verbal disagreements” with them prior to the June 20 incident.
