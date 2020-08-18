Falls doctor finds familiar office space

Dr. Kiley Bax is intimately familiar with her new office in Niagara Falls.
It happens to be located in the same Park Place building where her father, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joseph Bax, has been practicing for more than three decades.
For Kiley, getting the chance to work in the same building as her dad every day is like a dream come true.
"A lot of people go to work, but my dad loves what he does," Kiley said. "It's nice to see him in his element. You see a different side of him, which is fun. My sisters were helping me set up the office and they were saying, 'We're kind of jealous you get to work with dad.' "
Joseph Bax and his wife, Patricia, a retired nurse, have six children, including Kiley.
Like Kiley, all of the Bax children are doctors.
Kiley is an allergist, specializing in immunology and treatment for conditions such as food and environmental allergies, eczema and asthma. Her new practice, Bax Medical Allergy and Immunology, opened on Monday. It is located at 700 Park Place, where her father — who is still a practicing physician and surgeon — has worked for 35 years and counting.
"My goal was always to get back to the city," Kiley said. "My dad just said it's rewarding because people are grateful. He's always enjoyed where he's been and what he's been doing. We grew up in this office. I always wanted to get back home and, with the possibility of working with him, it was even better."
Kiley is a graduate of Canisius College and SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. She completed her pediatric internship in Long Island at Stony Brook University Hospital and her allergy and immunology fellowship and pediatric residency at the University at Buffalo.
She credited her mom and dad with encouraging her and her sisters to pursue their education. Kiley said her father, while often busy with his work, always found time to make sure he "invested" in his children's education.
"When we were little, he would sit down and he would do our homework with us. He would help us study for tests. My mom did everything in the background. The two of them, they were the complete influence," she said.
While she calls pediatric medicine her "passion," Kiley said she decided to specialize as an allergist, in part, because one of her sisters dealt with significant allergy problems while growing up.
She chose to set up her practice in the Falls because she believes the specialty form of care is needed in Niagara County.
"We really don't have any of that here. A lot of people have to go to Buffalo or Amherst if they want to see someone," she said. "I knew it was a field that was needed."
In addition to getting to work in the same place as her father, Kiley now also finds herself working just down the street from her husband, Tony Poletti, co-owner of the Marketside Restaurant at City Market. The couple have a 1-year-old son and another child on the way.
"I'm in the office in the afternoon to accommodate my family schedule and that was something that was really important to me, balancing my work and family life," she said.
So, how does Kiley's dad feel about having one of his children work in the same building as he does?
He said, quite simply: "proud and blessed."
OFFICE HOURS
Allergist Dr. Kiley Bax is currently accepting new patients at her new office which is located at 700 Park Place, Niagara Falls. The office is open from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For more information, call 285-7366.
