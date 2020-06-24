Falls DMV office to reopen by appointment

The Niagara County Clerk's Office announced on Wednesday new plans to continue to add new services as the county continues to slowly reopen.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said starting Monday his office will begin accepting appointments for all DMV transactions at the Niagara Falls location as well as appointments for the Veterans Service Agency and the Pistol Permit Office.
“This was our first week of reopening the DMVs and requiring appointments and I want to thank the public for their patience as we implemented this new system,” said Jastrzemski. “I know there was frustration about not allowing transactions at our Niagara Falls location, but as our smallest physical office, it presented challenges in keeping social distance. Now, at the request of the four county legislators representing Niagara Falls and the mayor, we have reworked our plan and will be opening that office with limited appointments.”
Jastrzemski said Niagara Falls DMV will begin servicing customers starting Monday by appointment only and appointments must be made online. Appointments will be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and limited in number in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Residents can begin making appointments this Friday at https://www.niagaracounty.com/Departments/Motor-Vehicles-Department.
“In our initial plan, Niagara Falls was the sole location for Class D and M permit tests,” said Jastrzemski. “Under this new plan, permit tests will now be offered at all three DMV locations by online appointment only.”
Jastrzemski added that New York state is now allowing road tests to be scheduled through the state website at https://dmv.ny.gov/contact-us/road-test-sites-region.
Also, individuals looking to schedule their five-hour class should check directly with those providers who offer the class to see if they have reopened in accordance with state guidelines.
Beyond DMVs, Jastrzemski said that both the pistol permit office and the veterans service agency are currently accepting appointments, while the historian's office will remain closed at this time.
“We’ve had many people eager to apply for their pistol permit, so we are happy to announce that office is accepting appointments Monday through Friday,” Jastrzemski. “I would remind those making amendments to current permits that they can do so by mail.”
Appointments can be made by calling 439-7122.
The veterans service agency is now accepting appointments for any veteran who needs our assistance. Veterans are encouraged to call 438-4090 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.