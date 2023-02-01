A Gazette investigation into charges of questionable business practices by a purported Falls developer touched-off a firestorm of questions from both residents and members of the Falls City Council on Wednesday night.
At a regularly scheduled council meeting that featured an agenda with no action items other than public speakers, the prime topic of those speakers was a Gazette story that highlighted alleged financial misdealings and improprieties by businessman Rod Davis and his affiliated companies.
Most of the speakers expressed concerns that the city had backed a grant application by Davis, and one of his companies, to Empire State Development that would allow for the reimbursement of up to $1.5 million in expenses associated with a project to "restor(e) twelve (12) blighted and condemned properties within the South End Gateway Revitalization District.
The project was dubbed Power City Landmark.
It called for Davis to acquire the properties for a single, lump sum, payment of $50,000. The former residential properties were projected to be revitalized into short-term rentals.
"I'm firmly against the wholesale sale of residential properties to commercial developers," resident Rob Strassburg told the council. I can't find a (single) property in the Falls for $50,000, but you were gonna give 10 properties to a commercial developer for $50,000. Why don't you give these homes to families and residential purchasers?"
At its Oct. 5 meeting, the council unanimously endorsed a resolution that found that the project submitted by Davis, through an entity known as RJ Davis and Company Development, was "consistent with the municipality’s local revitalization/urban development plan, that the proposed financing is appropriate for the specific project, and that the project facilitates effective and efficient use of existing and future public resources so as to promote both economic development and preservation of community resources."
The council authorized the Office of Community Development and the Mayor to submit the grant application.
Davis' proposed project came in response to a request for proposals (RFP) for potential Restore NY grants, originated by the Falls' Office of Community Development. That office was responsible for vetting the proposals it received and ultimately recommend Davis's project to the council.
Council Member Kenny Tompkins recalled that the RFP "looked really nice." He now says the Gazette investigation into Davis's businesses has raised "troubling questions."
The Gazette investigation found that Davis has been accused of failing to pay contractors who performed work on properties he owns, failing to pay rents he collected as a manager of local properties for an out-of-town a real estate company, and facing a lawsuit from a business partner who claims Davis failed to properly handle his investment.
Renee Moran, the owner of a local real estate brokerage, told the council, nothing the Gazette uncovered, shocked her.
"I know this man (Davis)," Moran said. "I know the people he's stolen from."
Then Moran asked, "How did this happen? Was he not screened?"
Council members said they shared the public's concern and were looking for answers to their questions.
"There are some things we are looking into, including the application process and the vetting," Council Member Traci Bax said.
Council Member Donta Myles questioned the city's due diligence in backing Davis' proposed project.
"We have to find out what we need to due to make this contract null in void," Myles said. "And reverse this decision. I don't want to do business with this guy."
Mayor Robert Restaino was not at the council meeting, but Tompkins said he had spoken to the mayor and was told that the administration and the city law department were "looking into" the allegations against Davis and his companies.
"They are looking into keeping the properties from transferring to Davis," Tompkins said.
Other council members said they had confirmed that none of the properties in question had been turned over to Davis.
"Everybody on this dias has a concern about these properties," Council Chair David Zajac said. "We're going to make sure every developer operates correctly."
