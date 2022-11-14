With their lights flashing and sirens wailing, dozens of Falls Police patrol cars moved in a solemn procession down Buffalo Avenue late Monday morning, bringing the body of Detective Kristina "Tina" Zell to a memorial service at the Niagara Falls Convention Center.
As the procession approached the First Street entrance to the convention center, hundreds of officers from the Falls Police and dozens of other local, state, federal and even international law enforcement agencies stood by to honor Zell. Immediately behind the hearse that carried her body, was Zell's police car, Car 12, adorned in purple ribbons, her favorite color.
Zell, 47, and a 22-year veteran of the Falls Police force, died on Nov. 7 after a lengthy battle with what was described as “a COVID-19 related illness.”
As the swell of officers snapped to attention and saluted, Zell's coffin was carried into the convention center by six pallbearers, led by her brother Jay and her longtime detective partner, Detective Lt. Troy Earp. Falls Police bagpiper Capt. Dave Cudahy piped the honor guard through the convention center doors, where a group of pipers from the Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipe and Drums played Antonín Dvořák's Largo from the New World Symphony.
The haunting melody echoed in the center's main hall as Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman, and much of his office, along with local politicians, dignitaries and friends and family members filled the seats. Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and Falls Police Superintendent John Faso joined Rev. Matthew Kofahl, of St. James United Methodist Church in the Falls, who officiated the service, on the stage of the main hall, flanked by two large pictures of Zell.
One photo was her official police department picture. The other showed her more relaxed, with her hair down and large smile on her face.
Jay Zell suggested that the pictures were the perfect reflection of his sister.
"She had a look that would put you in your place," he said. "And a smile that would light up a room."
Kofahl opened the service by telling the attendees that they were there to "celebrate the love Tina had for her community, her colleagues and her family."
The vibrant baritone of New York State Courts Police Lt. Pete Robinson reverberated through the convention center hall as he sang, A cappella, the hymn "Amazing Grace." And then, Jay Zell delivered a eulogy to a sibling he called "his hero."
"I know how much my sister showed up for the community. She would be so proud to see how you've showed up for her," he said. "From the bottom of my heart, I thank you."
Zell called his sister a "fiercely loyal person."
"She was always by my side, she took me everywhere, which might seem strange given our (6-year) age difference," he said. "She gave more than she took. She loved more than hated. She was humble, confident. Some might say stubborn. She was a badass. The best description I heard of her this weekend was, 'She was a badass with a smile.'"
Morinello called Zell "professional, courteous and kind." Restaino, noting her empathy and integrity, said, "She had a way of making everyone feel comfortable."
The mayor also announced that Zell was being promoted, posthumously, to the rank of lieutenant and presented a lieutenant's badge to her brother.
Faso spoke of Zell's work as an instructor at the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy, where he was once the co-director, calling her, "inspiring" to young recruits. The police superintendent highlighted the professional achievement awards she received, including the Outstanding Detective Award from the department.
"Tina was a defender and champion of others," Faso said. "She was never gonna let a wrong go unchallenged."
Those words resonated with Jay Zell.
"I'm lucky enough to have had my sister for 41 years, but she will live in our hearts forever," he said. "She was one of a kind and a legend. We will go on for Tina. Love you Tina."
As the service ended, the Falls Police radio crackled with one last call for Zell.
"Police radio to Detective Zell. Car 12?" the dispatcher said. "Detective Zell, we thank you for your service."
On social media, her fellow officers also sent a message in response to that last radio call.
"We'll take it from here," they universally wrote.
