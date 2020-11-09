A Niagara Falls man was charged Sunday following a stabbing incident at a residential complex on Bedell Road on Grand Island.
According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, about 5:40 p.m. Sunday deputies responded to the complex and found a man who was bleeding, holding down another man.
The deputies’ investigation discovered the wounded male was stabbed in the upper torso with a sharp instrument by a delivery driver who delivered items to a different apartment from where the victim was visiting.
The responding deputies placed Bart Cordwell, 53, of Niagara Falls, in custody and rendered first aid to the victim until EMS personnel arrived.
Cordwell was eventually charged with a felony count of assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.
The victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center via Grand Island Ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Cordwell was also transported to ECMC for evaluation and treatment. Following his release from the hospital, he was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and is being held on a $10,000.00 bond or $7,500.00 cash bail.
Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the incident.
