City officials are advising residents that have paid their water bill in December to contact the Niagara Falls Water Board at 283-9770 to ensure that the Water Board has recorded their payment.
Due to technical difficulties at the Water Board, payments made at city hall cannot be electronically transmitted to the Water Board at this time. The Water Board had not advised city officials as of Tuesday morning as to when their technical difficulties will be corrected.
While this is a Water Board matter, Falls officials said they wanted to alert residents to the situation. All payments made to City Hall have been physically delivered to the Water Board to provide them with all of the current information.
Water Board officials said Tuesday night the issue is related to a Dec. 12 car crash in which two utility poles were knocked down. Repairs are anticipated to be completed today.
Customers are reminded that online e-check bill payment is available at https://nfwb.org/customer-resource-center/billing/.
