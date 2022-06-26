Niagara Falls Water Board crews are continuing to work on a water main break at James Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard.
Crews will remain on site until the work is completed, city officials said Sunday afternoon.
Water Board crews were expected to return Monday to replace a broken water main valve next to the current main break.
Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted, particularly the southbound lanes of Hyde Park.
Water Board crews will need to continue remedial road repair on the northbound lane and on Tuesday the southbound lane will be reduced to a single lane for the water main valve replacement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.