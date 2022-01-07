Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning Niagara Falls firefighters were called to a structure fire just north of Ferry Avenue on the alley between Fifth and Sixth streets.
Firefighters used a cannon from the top of a ladder truck to pour water on to the roof of the building as flames penetrated the wall and roof.
After sufficiently dousing the flames, interior crew made it inside to continue extinguishing flames in the wood frame home which appeared to be a two-family.
We will have further details as updates become available.
