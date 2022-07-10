The Niagara Falls City Council will hold a special meeting in advance of Mayor Robert Restaino's own special meeting next week.
Council Chairman John Spanbauer announced over the weekend that Councilwoman Traci Bax will "host" a "community forum" prior to a special meeting Restaino has set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Individuals who cannot attend the community forum can send comments to Spanbauer at john.spanbauer@niagarafalls.ny.gov.
Bax's forum, which will be held from 5 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. inside council chambers at city hall, will provide "an opportunity for the public to comment" on agenda items appearing on Restaino's agenda for his special meeting, the latest in a string the mayor has scheduled amid criticism from residents and open government advocates.
In May, a group of more than 100 protesters participated in a rally outside city hall before packing council chambers in protest of the increasing number of special council meetings called by Restaino.
The demonstration was organized by the New York Coalition on Open Government and some former City Council candidates including James Abbondanza, who ran an unsuccessful campaign to secure a council seat in 2019.
Council members voted 4-1 in April to abandon a longstanding practice of holding bi-weekly meetings in favor of a monthly schedule of meetings for at least the remainder of 2022. Councilman Donta Myles opposed the move.
Spanbauer and Councilman Kenny Tompkins proposed the reduction in meetings, saying the council agendas had too few items for consideration on a bi-weekly basis as a result of the mayor’s increasing use of special meetings to conduct business.
Scheduled City Council meetings provide opportunities for public comment on both agenda items and for the “good of the community." Under the City Charter, there is no requirement for a public comment period at special meetings whether they are called by the mayor or the council.
Following the May protest, Spanbauer said the council planned to hold citizen forums directly before special meetings to hear public comments on agenda items for those meetings.
